BTIG Research Cuts Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $0.20

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $0.50 to $0.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.56.

DNA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,248,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,780,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $641.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

