BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVAV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $224.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,082,000 after acquiring an additional 209,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 3,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in AeroVironment by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.