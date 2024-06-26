CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $437.36

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $437.36 and last traded at $437.36, with a volume of 1476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $433.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.45.

CACI International Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.87 and a 200 day moving average of $374.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

