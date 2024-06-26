Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Cadeler A/S Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:CDLR opened at $25.85 on Monday. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.53.
Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
