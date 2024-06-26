Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

CPB stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

