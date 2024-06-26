Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.89 and a beta of 2.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 9.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after buying an additional 169,117 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

