Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer John Hountalas Sells 20,808 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$66.22 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$6.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

