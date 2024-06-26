Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Canlan Ice Sports Price Performance

Canlan Ice Sports stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 1.04. Canlan Ice Sports has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of C$26.19 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.

