Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Major Shareholder Cowen Inc. Buys 2,800 Shares

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cowen Inc. bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNGL opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,690,000. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 26,002 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

