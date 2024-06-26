Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $103.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

