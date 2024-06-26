Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) Director David Elsley Buys 50,000 Shares

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) Director David Elsley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,490.00.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at C$2.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.21. The company has a market cap of C$199.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$4.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

