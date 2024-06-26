Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 371.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRDL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.15% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

