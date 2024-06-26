Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Up 10.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.4% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.77. 124,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 153,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

Specifically, Director David Elsley bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.77 per share, with a total value of C$138,490.00. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

