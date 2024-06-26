Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of CCL opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

