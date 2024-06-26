Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 8.8 %

CCL stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.



