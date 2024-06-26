Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

