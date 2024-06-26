Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.180 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
