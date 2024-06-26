Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.180 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

