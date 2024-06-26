Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,562,000 after buying an additional 53,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,072,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after buying an additional 212,321 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,741,000 after buying an additional 458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRS. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

