Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $6,946,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,534,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

