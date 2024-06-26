Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp makes up approximately 0.0% of American Express Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Express Co owned about 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

