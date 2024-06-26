Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix Sells 200,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.03, for a total value of C$5,206,700.00.

Alex Pourbaix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.58, for a total value of C$5,115,360.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total value of C$5,028,880.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE opened at C$26.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

