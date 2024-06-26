Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Centerspace has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Centerspace has a payout ratio of -625.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Centerspace to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Centerspace stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

