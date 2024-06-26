Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $206.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.84. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

