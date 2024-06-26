Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $355,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,071,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,977,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,871,000 after buying an additional 517,435 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8,072.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 332,978 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,038,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,713 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

