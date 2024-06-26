Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 152 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 15.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 126.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 98.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.86 and a 200 day moving average of $195.23. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

