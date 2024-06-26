Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 6,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 9,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Chiyoda Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.
Chiyoda Company Profile
Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.
