Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Up to $19.48

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $20.28. Cinemark shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 440,759 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Cinemark Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

