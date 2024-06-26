CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 5.1%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.20. 34,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 111,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Get CI&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CI&T

CI&T Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.