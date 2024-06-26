Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

