CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Up 13.2%

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). Approximately 950,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 718,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.14 ($0.18).

CleanTech Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.18 million, a P/E ratio of -254.17 and a beta of -0.99.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

