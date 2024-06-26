Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 4,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 35,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Clever Leaves Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 102.77%.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment cultivates, extracts, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes cannabinoid products comprising cannabis flowers, cannabidiol isolates, full spectrum and standardized extracts, and dry smokable flowers internationally.

