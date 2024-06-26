Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,053.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $944.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $891.05. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $614.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,054.36.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

