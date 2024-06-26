Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.61

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.61 and last traded at $75.21, with a volume of 56456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.74.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after buying an additional 279,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

