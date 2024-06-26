Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $206,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 999,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,987,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,517,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,939,000 after buying an additional 179,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.