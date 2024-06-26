Colliers International Group Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Colliers International Group has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

