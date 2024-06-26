Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion.

Insider Activity at Colliers International Group

About Colliers International Group

In related news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.85, for a total value of C$754,255.00. In other Colliers International Group news, Director Jane Gavan sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.43, for a total transaction of C$748,384.77. Also, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.85, for a total value of C$754,255.00. Insiders sold 14,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,105 in the last ninety days.

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.