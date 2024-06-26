Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
