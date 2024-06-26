Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

