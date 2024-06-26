Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT) Director Acquires C$34,000.00 in Stock

Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT – Get Free Report) Director Brandon Macdonald purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.
Shares of CT stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of C$619,710.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. Commander Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.16.
