Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT) Director Acquires C$34,000.00 in Stock

Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT – Get Free Report) Director Brandon Macdonald purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.

Commander Resources Stock Up ∞

Shares of CT stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of C$619,710.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. Commander Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.16.

Get Commander Resources alerts:

About Commander Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Centenera Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Argentina. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines situated in Salta Province; and the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province.

Receive News & Ratings for Commander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.