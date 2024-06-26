Community Bank of Raymore Acquires 1,015 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 68,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $235,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 85,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,511 shares of company stock worth $8,787,218. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,957. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

