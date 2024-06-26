Community Bank of Raymore Acquires 1,620 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.66 and its 200-day moving average is $168.40. The company has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

