Community Bank of Raymore Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 3.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,823,404. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

