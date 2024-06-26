Community Bank of Raymore Decreases Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 541.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 598,235 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 931,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,896,211. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.