Community Bank of Raymore Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.36. 1,442,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,828,019. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

