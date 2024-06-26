Community Bank of Raymore Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after buying an additional 1,450,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after buying an additional 2,542,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after buying an additional 914,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.74. 636,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

