Community Bank of Raymore Has $1.04 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after buying an additional 1,401,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after purchasing an additional 471,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,143,000 after purchasing an additional 342,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,121,000 after purchasing an additional 504,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

Insider Activity

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

