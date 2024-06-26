Community Bank of Raymore Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in V.F. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 473,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $76,059,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 414,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

