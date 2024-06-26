Community Bank of Raymore Has $1.46 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266,650 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore owned about 0.05% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,803,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,648,000 after buying an additional 199,736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,140,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,075,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,114,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,816,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,485,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,529,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 0.85. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,300.33%.

Insider Transactions at LXP Industrial Trust

In other news, Director Arun Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at $585,992.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.