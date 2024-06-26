Community Bank of Raymore Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,829. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.66. The stock has a market cap of $177.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

