Community Bank of Raymore Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,478 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.15% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 307,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,511,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 393,555 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

SVC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 153,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $9.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.23%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -95.24%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

