Community Bank of Raymore Has $1.96 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,203,153. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

GM traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. 1,988,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,147,823. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

